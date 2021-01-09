Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

MSGS stock opened at $182.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52 week low of $140.15 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.17 and its 200 day moving average is $165.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.39). Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative net margin of 11.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $57.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.87 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.