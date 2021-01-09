Maecenas 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $559.00 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 9th. In the last week, Maecenas has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. One Maecenas token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $130,118.33 and $559.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maecenas alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00044013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 75.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,893.69 or 0.04662500 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00033695 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.89 or 0.00305042 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00012988 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Maecenas

ART is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 tokens. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.