Maecenas Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last week, Maecenas has traded 70.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $87,664.44 and $837.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maecenas token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maecenas alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00039387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.74 or 0.00278320 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00028460 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,156.50 or 0.02805309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012013 BTC.

About Maecenas

Maecenas (ART) is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 tokens. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.