Magnum (MGM) Price Down 19.4% Over Last Week

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Magnum coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Magnum has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. Magnum has a market cap of $742.00 and $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00023681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00107615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 61.6% against the dollar and now trades at $276.53 or 0.00677955 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00218573 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00052588 BTC.

About Magnum

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. The official website for Magnum is www.mgmcoin.org

Buying and Selling Magnum

Magnum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magnum using one of the exchanges listed above.

