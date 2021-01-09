Maincoin (MNC) Trading Up 7.7% Over Last Week

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 9th. During the last week, Maincoin has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One Maincoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Mercatox, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. Maincoin has a total market cap of $840,425.28 and $9,815.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00041704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,467.05 or 0.03590707 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.22 or 0.00284449 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00030865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012729 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Maincoin Token Profile

Maincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018.

The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Livecoin, Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

