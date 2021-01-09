Mainframe (MFT) Reaches One Day Volume of $19.08 Million

Mainframe (CURRENCY:MFT) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Mainframe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $13.77, $50.98 and $10.39. Mainframe has a total market cap of $30.18 million and $19.08 million worth of Mainframe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mainframe has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mainframe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00043707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,511.39 or 0.03732973 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00033580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.25 or 0.00292070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012861 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Mainframe Coin Profile

MFT is a coin. It was first traded on July 4th, 2018. Mainframe’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Mainframe’s official website is mainframe.com . Mainframe’s official Twitter account is @Mainframe_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mainframe’s official message board is blog.mainframe.com

Mainframe Coin Trading

Mainframe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $24.43, $32.15, $51.55, $20.33, $24.68, $13.77, $10.39, $5.60, $33.94, $50.98 and $18.94. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mainframe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mainframe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mainframe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mainframe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mainframe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.