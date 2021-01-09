Maker (MKR) Price Hits $1,341.37

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 27.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Maker has a market cap of $1.34 billion and approximately $190.33 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker token can currently be bought for approximately $1,341.37 or 0.03322059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Ethfinex, Radar Relay and GOPAX. In the last seven days, Maker has traded 119.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00040299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.61 or 0.00283832 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00030204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00013059 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00022800 BTC.

Maker Profile

MKR is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 996,317 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDEX, Kyber Network, Kucoin, OKEx, GOPAX, Bancor Network, DDEX, Bibox, Switcheo Network, OasisDEX, Ethfinex, HitBTC, CoinMex, Radar Relay and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

