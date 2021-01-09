MalwareChain Market Cap Tops $228,675.89 (MALW)

MalwareChain (CURRENCY:MALW) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 9th. One MalwareChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MalwareChain has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. MalwareChain has a market capitalization of $228,675.89 and $373.00 worth of MalwareChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MalwareChain alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.46 or 0.00274367 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007289 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00026121 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00008120 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003720 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000070 BTC.

MalwareChain Coin Profile

MalwareChain is a coin. MalwareChain’s total supply is 5,250,170 coins. MalwareChain’s official website is malwarechain.com . The official message board for MalwareChain is medium.com/@MalwareChain/introducing-malwarechain-a-unique-distributed-antivirus-with-a-pos-masternode-based-architecture-d1e63a3ebc07

Buying and Selling MalwareChain

MalwareChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MalwareChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MalwareChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MalwareChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MalwareChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MalwareChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.