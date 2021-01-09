Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRVI. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

MRVI opened at $26.30 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $32.46.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

