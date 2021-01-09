Maro Hits One Day Volume of $2.32 Million (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Maro has a market capitalization of $10.85 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maro coin can now be purchased for about $0.0234 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Maro has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00043707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,511.39 or 0.03732973 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00033580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.25 or 0.00292070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012861 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Maro Coin Profile

Maro (CRYPTO:MARO) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 920,417,185 coins and its circulating supply is 463,392,030 coins. The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

Maro Coin Trading

Maro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

