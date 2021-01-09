Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Martinrea International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Martinrea International from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Martinrea International from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Martinrea International from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRETF opened at $12.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.81. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $13.21.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

