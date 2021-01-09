Matrix AI Network (MAN) Reaches Market Cap of $2.25 Million

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded up 18.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 9th. One Matrix AI Network token can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Ethfinex, DDEX and LBank. Matrix AI Network has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and $243,839.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded 30.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.62 or 0.00416201 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000165 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Token Profile

Matrix AI Network (CRYPTO:MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 tokens. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io

Buying and Selling Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Kucoin, HitBTC, Ethfinex, LBank, DDEX, CoinEgg, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

