MAV Beauty Brands (OTCMKTS:MAVBF) Trading 1,988,650% Higher

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.32.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

