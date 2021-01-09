Maverick Chain Market Capitalization Achieves $304,704.69 (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Maverick Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including DEx.top and CoinEgg. Maverick Chain has a total market capitalization of $304,704.69 and approximately $3,329.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00023740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00108573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.55 or 0.00721146 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00055082 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.00219123 BTC.

About Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

