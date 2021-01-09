Maverick Chain (MVC) Trading 15.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. In the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. Maverick Chain has a total market capitalization of $349,353.86 and $3,545.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maverick Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

