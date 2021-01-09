Max Property Group Price Reaches $0.0082 (MPG)

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Max Property Group token can now be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. During the last seven days, Max Property Group has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. Max Property Group has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $3,782.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005404 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005047 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000139 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000027 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000627 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Max Property Group

Max Property Group is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 693,372,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,223,550 tokens. Max Property Group’s official website is maxcrowdfund.com. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Max Property Group is medium.com/maxpropertygroup.

Max Property Group Token Trading

Max Property Group can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Max Property Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

