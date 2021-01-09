Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.53.

Several analysts have recently commented on MXIM shares. BidaskClub upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of MXIM traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.41. 3,665,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,343,272. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $96.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.36 and its 200-day moving average is $73.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $619.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.14 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $784,419.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $168,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,098 shares of company stock worth $1,517,010 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $479,558,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 812,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,913,000 after buying an additional 171,885 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

