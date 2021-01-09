M&C Saatchi plc (SAA.L) (LON:SAA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $61.72

M&C Saatchi plc (SAA.L) (LON:SAA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $61.72 and traded as high as $89.40. M&C Saatchi plc (SAA.L) shares last traded at $88.00, with a volume of 230,615 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 73.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 61.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £101.58 million and a PE ratio of -88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

M&C Saatchi plc (SAA.L) Company Profile (LON:SAA)

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

