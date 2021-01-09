MCO (MCO) Price Hits $2.74 on Top Exchanges

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One MCO token can now be bought for approximately $2.74 or 0.00006700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, BigONE, IDEX and Bittrex. During the last week, MCO has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. MCO has a total market cap of $43.33 million and approximately $27.52 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00044674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 59.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,671.21 or 0.04081109 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00033401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.22 or 0.00293584 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012633 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About MCO

MCO is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. MCO’s official website is crypto.com . The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto . MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto . The official message board for MCO is medium.com/@Crypto.com

Buying and Selling MCO

MCO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bit-Z, BigONE, LATOKEN, DDEX, Coinnest, OKEx, HitBTC, EXX, Huobi, Binance, Bittrex, Liqui, Upbit, Cobinhood, Gate.io, Cashierest, Bithumb, YoBit, ABCC, Coinrail and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

