Measurable Data Token Hits Market Cap of $15.47 Million (MDT)

Measurable Data Token (CURRENCY:MDT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. In the last seven days, Measurable Data Token has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Measurable Data Token has a market cap of $15.47 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Measurable Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Measurable Data Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $5.60, $24.43 and $18.94.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Measurable Data Token alerts:

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000042 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Measurable Data Token Profile

MDT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2015. Measurable Data Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,790,346 coins. Measurable Data Token’s official Twitter account is @MeasurableData and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Measurable Data Token is /r/MeasurableDataToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Measurable Data Token is www.mdt.co

Buying and Selling Measurable Data Token

Measurable Data Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $24.43, $18.94, $51.55, $32.15, $10.39, $7.50, $33.94, $50.98, $20.33, $5.60 and $24.68. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Measurable Data Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Measurable Data Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Measurable Data Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Measurable Data Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Measurable Data Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.