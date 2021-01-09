MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) Reaches Market Cap of $12.75 Million

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. MediBloc [ERC20] has a total market cap of $12.75 million and approximately $124,850.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, CPDAX and Kryptono. Over the last week, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00043752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 61.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,742.09 or 0.04279707 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00033818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.09 or 0.00304854 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00013129 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Profile

MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) is a token. Its launch date was May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc . The official website for MediBloc [ERC20] is medibloc.org . The official message board for MediBloc [ERC20] is medium.com/medibloc

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [ERC20] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Kryptono, Cashierest, CPDAX, Gate.io, DEx.top, Upbit, Bittrex, IDEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [ERC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

