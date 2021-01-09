MediBloc [ERC20] Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last Week (MEDX)

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last week, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. MediBloc [ERC20] has a total market cap of $12.75 million and $124,850.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cashierest, Upbit, IDEX and Coinsuper.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00039052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.88 or 0.00277777 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00028664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,165.34 or 0.02842613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012067 BTC.

About MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) is a token. Its launch date was May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc . The official website for MediBloc [ERC20] is medibloc.org . The official message board for MediBloc [ERC20] is medium.com/medibloc

Buying and Selling MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cashierest, Coinrail, Gate.io, DEx.top, Kryptono, CPDAX, Coinsuper, Upbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [ERC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

