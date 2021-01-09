MedicCoin Reaches Market Cap of $62,704.82 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $62,704.82 and approximately $643.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, BTC-Alpha, Graviex and Sistemkoin. During the last week, MedicCoin has traded up 14% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00014935 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 399% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000094 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Cryptohub and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

