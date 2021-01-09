Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, nineteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.26.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

NYSE:MDT traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,529,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981,382. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.98. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $161.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

