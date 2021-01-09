MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.42.

MEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$3.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 price objective on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$4.50 price objective on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of TSE:MEG opened at C$4.94 on Friday. MEG Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$508.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MEG Energy Corp. will post -0.3537961 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) news, Director Derek Watson Evans purchased 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.25 per share, with a total value of C$202,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 223,762 shares in the company, valued at C$503,688.26.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

