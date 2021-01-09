Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) (LON:MGGT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) (LON:MGGT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 325.10 ($4.25).

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of LON:MGGT opened at GBX 448.60 ($5.86) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 437.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 331.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.00, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Meggitt PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 196.15 ($2.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 701.80 ($9.17). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.50.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

