Melon (MLN) Trading Up 39.6% Over Last Week

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Melon has traded 39.6% higher against the US dollar. Melon has a total market cap of $52.13 million and $8.13 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Melon token can now be purchased for approximately $35.29 or 0.00086374 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00041704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,467.05 or 0.03590707 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.22 or 0.00284449 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00030865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012729 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Melon

Melon (MLN) is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,524,032 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,179 tokens. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official website is melonport.com

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

