Meme Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.87 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Meme has a total market capitalization of $12.55 million and $6.87 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Meme has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Meme token can now be bought for approximately $448.07 or 0.01108424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.92 or 0.00274400 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00030970 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001697 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 96.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000368 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

Meme Token Trading

Meme can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

