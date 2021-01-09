Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Tops $0.0081 on Major Exchanges

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $242,583.12 and approximately $1,038.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.61 or 0.00267506 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00030579 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $466.53 or 0.01149032 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000043 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

