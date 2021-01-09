MenaPay Market Cap Tops $1.15 Million (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 9th. One MenaPay token can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Dcoin, ABCC, Hanbitco and Sistemkoin. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $87,219.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MenaPay has traded down 43.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MenaPay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00024022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00108071 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 61.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.97 or 0.00676575 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00218545 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00052496 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 tokens. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Dcoin, Hanbitco and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MenaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MenaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.