Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (MPL.L) (LON:MPL) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (MPL.L) (LON:MPL) traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.38 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.38 ($0.00). 2,808,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 16,236,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.37 ($0.00).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.05 million and a PE ratio of -1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

About Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (MPL.L) (LON:MPL)

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates port and logistics facilities in India. It is developing a port and logistics facility in approximately 200 acres of land with a sea frontage of 1,000 meters at Karanja Creek in the Raigad District of Maharashtra.

