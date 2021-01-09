Merculet Market Cap Hits $1.68 Million (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last week, Merculet has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. One Merculet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, Hotbit, Kucoin and IDEX. Merculet has a total market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $150,229.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Merculet Profile

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,288,390,042 tokens. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet

Merculet Token Trading

Merculet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, OKEx, Bilaxy, CoinMex, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

