Mercury Price Reaches $0.0065 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Mercury has a market cap of $647,802.30 and $4,899.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mercury has traded 46.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mercury token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00023840 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00108546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 65.8% against the dollar and now trades at $297.21 or 0.00734066 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.00220316 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00052490 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury's total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech . Mercury's official Twitter account is @darcrus

Buying and Selling Mercury

