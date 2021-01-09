Merian Chrysalis Investment Co., Ltd. (MERI.L) (LON:MERI) Trading Up 0.5%

Merian Chrysalis Investment Co., Ltd. (MERI.L) (LON:MERI) shares shot up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 196 ($2.56) and last traded at GBX 192.50 ($2.52). 353,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 499,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 191.50 ($2.50).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 161.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 139.22.

In related news, insider Tim Cruttenden bought 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of £5,976.90 ($7,808.86).

Merian Chrysalis Investment Co Ltd is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.

