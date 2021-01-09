Meridian Network Market Cap Reaches $1.98 Million (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded up 30.6% against the dollar. One Meridian Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000447 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meridian Network has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $666,266.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Meridian Network alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00045580 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001427 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002880 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002513 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a token. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,862,164 tokens. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

Meridian Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meridian Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meridian Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.