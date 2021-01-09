Meta Achieves Market Cap of $20.66 Million (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. During the last seven days, Meta has traded 34.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Meta has a total market capitalization of $20.66 million and approximately $8.94 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meta token can currently be bought for approximately $1.46 or 0.00003606 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00024045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00109254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 65.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.37 or 0.00729745 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00055759 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.17 or 0.00220306 BTC.

Meta Profile

Meta’s total supply is 99,995,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,156,790 tokens. Meta’s official website is mstable.org . Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

Meta Token Trading

Meta can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

