Metacoin Market Capitalization Tops $85.81 Million (MTC)

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Metacoin has a total market capitalization of $85.81 million and $36,162.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metacoin has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Metacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0801 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00043778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 58.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,730.75 or 0.04256651 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00033801 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.83 or 0.00294711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00013172 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Metacoin Coin Profile

Metacoin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,281,652 coins. Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metacoin’s official website is metacoin.network

Metacoin Coin Trading

Metacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

