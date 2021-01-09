Metadium Market Capitalization Achieves $11.84 Million (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. During the last week, Metadium has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $11.84 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metadium token can currently be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bytex, Coinsuper, Kucoin and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00023868 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00108112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 56.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.99 or 0.00695984 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.21 or 0.00220957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00052035 BTC.

Metadium Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium

Buying and Selling Metadium

Metadium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kucoin, Bytex, Bilaxy and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

