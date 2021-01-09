Metaverse ETP (ETP) Achieves Market Cap of $9.12 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 9th. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $743,358.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 28.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,232.89 or 0.03017584 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00019288 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,621,828 coins and its circulating supply is 79,621,723 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

