Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) to report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Methanex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.35. Methanex reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Methanex will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.42). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.00 million. Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MEOH. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Methanex from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Methanex by 37.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEOH opened at $45.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 2.22. Methanex has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $49.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

