MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

MGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of MGP opened at $31.48 on Friday. MGM Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.83.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.488 dividend. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 516.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

