MicroBitcoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 9th. During the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $4.98 million and $152.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including STEX, P2PB2B and BiteBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005048 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 362% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00086373 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

MicroBitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

