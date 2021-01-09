MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:BNKD) Trading 2.7% Higher

MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:BNKD) shares traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.06. 37,194 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 87,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89.

See Also: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.