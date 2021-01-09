Midas Price Tops $3.36 (MIDAS)

Midas (CURRENCY:MIDAS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Midas has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $14,208.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Midas has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. One Midas coin can currently be purchased for $3.36 or 0.00008341 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.99 or 0.00270247 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007343 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00026123 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Midas

Midas is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 1,471,342 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,804 coins. Midas’ official website is midas.investments

Midas Coin Trading

Midas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

