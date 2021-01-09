Millennium Investment & Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MILC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.28

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and traded as high as $0.29. Millennium Investment & Acquisition shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30.

About Millennium Investment & Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MILC)

Millennium India Acquisition Company Inc is a close-ended investment company. The firm primarily intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, or other similar transaction with one or more businesses that have operations primarily in India. It seeks to invest in companies operating in the financial services sector, healthcare, infrastructure and consumer, retail, and hospitality sectors.

