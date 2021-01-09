MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Down 16.2% Over Last Week

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $131.52 million and $882,813.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for $12.30 or 0.00030141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.93 or 0.00269319 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.80 or 0.01136237 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000040 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000366 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000186 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,689,524 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.