MINDOL 24 Hour Volume Hits $267,272.00 (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. MINDOL has a total market cap of $82.04 million and $267,272.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MINDOL token can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, CoinTiger and Coineal. During the last week, MINDOL has traded 94% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.52 or 0.00247724 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00032153 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001654 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.42 or 0.01045399 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 50.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000376 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000195 BTC.

About MINDOL

MINDOL (MIN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,240,814 tokens. The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net . MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev

MINDOL Token Trading

MINDOL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CoinTiger and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

