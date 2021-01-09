Minereum (MNE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $636.00

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. In the last week, Minereum has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. Minereum has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and $636.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minereum token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000583 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00023083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00104488 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.15 or 0.00580139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.03 or 0.00216888 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00050484 BTC.

Minereum Token Profile

Minereum’s launch date was April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 11,068,799 tokens. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Minereum Token Trading

Minereum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

