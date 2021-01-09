Minter Network (BIP) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $5.44 million and $21,515.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00022980 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00106274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 69.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.92 or 0.00716417 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006336 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,476,010,600 coins and its circulating supply is 3,270,801,033 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

Buying and Selling Minter Network

Minter Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.