Mirror Protocol (MIR) Reaches Market Cap of $32.39 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One Mirror Protocol token can now be purchased for $1.57 or 0.00003824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $32.39 million and $3.93 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded up 37.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00023164 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00104827 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.46 or 0.00566425 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.03 or 0.00216948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00050887 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,640,680 tokens. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

Mirror Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

